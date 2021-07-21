Door-to-door COVID Vaccination In Mumbai To Begin From Aug 1, Maha Govt Informs Bombay HC

The Maharashtra government is all set to introduce door-to-door vaccination from August 1 and has prepared to start the project in Mumbai. On Tuesday, the Maharashtra government informed the Bombay High Court that the state government would kick-start the door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination drive from August 1.

The government has changed the place of the rollout scheme from Pune to Mumbai. Earlier, it was decided that the door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination drive will start from Pune as a pilot project, but now the state has told the court that they have drafted a detailed policy to start a door-to-door vaccination drive in the state which will start from Mumbai.

Petitioner advocate Dhruti Kapadia, who was appearing in person, raised the issue of the cost of the vaccination on which the court replied, "Citizens would not have to pay for the vaccines since it is being done by the corporation. Also, the authorities should consider including the wheelchair-bound citizens, who have already got the first doses," as reported by ANI.

Based on the latest court directive, the door-to-door vaccination scheme is allowed to make sure elderly persons, physically disabled/wheelchair existence/on a stretcher, immune-compromised and those on chemotherapy and or cancer care or terminally ill can be vaccinated. All these people and those who cannot reach the vaccination centre safely would be eligible for door to door COVID vaccination drive.

Expressing her happiness on the court's decision Dhruti Kapadia told ANI, "I thank our judiciary, media, AG, BMC team, and all who have made this impossible become possible. All the research and hard work put in has now shown sunlight with a bright day for those who thought would never get the vaccines."

A Bombay HC bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish Kulkarni was hearing the petition filed by advocate Dhruti M Kapadia seeking door-to-door vaccination for elderly and bedridden citizens in the state and the petition was filed just before the start of the second wave of COVID-19 hit the country. The decision will surely help the state government to bolster their vaccination program and will help them reach more people.

