Double Whammy For Delhi: National Capital Records Steep Rise In Malaria, Chikungunya Cases

It's double whammy for the national capital while the city is already inundated, the other challenge is braced by the city amid heavy rains now in a sharp rise of mosquito-borne diseases among residents. In a recent report by the MCD, which highlighted the number of cases reported each of Malaria and Chikungunya in Delhi, it is learnt that twice the number of cases has been reported from the same time last year in July in Delhi.

As per the report, in 2022, the city reported 29 Malaria and eight Chikungunya cases till July 15, which now has risen to 54 and 14 respectively. A similar trend is also witnessed in the dengue cases, which rose to 163 this year from 158 last year in the month of July.

Noting this sharp rate at which the water borne diseases are reported, LNJP director Suresh Kumar said, "We are expecting the number of cases of dengue, malaria to go up in the upcoming week. In most of the cases reported, majority are children. The admission rate is also marginally increasing although the treatment remains the same."

Data as per another report by the civic department shows, the total number of cases recorded till July 15 this year differ significantly from last year. As per the data, 20 cases of malaria were recorded in 15 days last year - the number which increased to 30 this year. While in dengue cases, 24 more cases were reported this year in a time period of 15 days.

Owing to heavy levels of River Yamuna breaching the danger mark and overflooding the roads in Delhi, many clustered and low-lying areas became a breeding ground for increasing water-borne cases in the past one week. The Indian Meteorological Department, however, has predicted more rains for the Delhi-NCR region over the next one week. With many areas of Delhi still waterlogged, prediction of more rainfall is likely to increase the spread of Malaria and Chikungunya in the cluttered regions of the national capital.