Drama At Delhi's IGI Airport, Businessman Walks On Conveyor Belt After Missing His Flight

A businessman created chaos at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport after he missed his flight since he did not have a COVID negative RT-PCR report, which is mandatory at several airports amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DCP of IGI Airport, Rajeev Ranjan said that they got a call in this respect yesterday that someone was quarreling with security staff and a team was sent.

The man who was creating chaos was identified as Suraj Pandey, a resident of Deveiya in Uttar Pradesh. Deepak Dhandha, Duty Manager of Vistara Airline filed a complaint with the police against Suraj Panday.

The police official said that the airline manager has alleged in the complaint that accused Suraj Pandey came at IGI Airport's Vistara Airline Counter as he had to board a flight to Mumbai (UK 933 ).

"But Pandey did not have an RTPCR report. He was stopped by a security official and he missed his flight. After he was stopped, the accused turned violent and started shouting. He also climbed on the conveyor belt and started walking on it. When the airline staff tried to stop him, he clashed with them too," said Mr. Ranjan. The accused allegedly also obstructed other passengers.

The police said that Pandey was handed over to them. Later with the help of security staff, the police checked CCTV footage and found that he was creating chaos.

Police informed that they have lodged an FIR under section 92/93/97 of the DP act against the accused. The police also took him to a nearby government hospital where he was made to undergo a medical test. The police said that the accused has his own private business.

Pandey was later produced before the concerned court from where he was released on bail.

Image Source- Republic World