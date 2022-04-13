Draw Of Lots For DDA Special Housing Scheme 2021 On April 18: Official

The draw of lots for the DDA Special Housing Scheme 2021, which is offering 18,335 flats of different categories at various locations in Delhi, is slated to be held on April 18, officials said on Wednesday.

The housing authority has received about 12,400 applications for it, a senior official said.

The number of applicants is thus much less than the total number of flats on offer.

The scheme was launched on December 23 last year and closed on March 10.

"Delhi Development Authority is going to conduct a draw for allotment of flats under DDA Special Housing Scheme 2021 on April 18 from 3 PM onwards. It will be based on random number generation system and will be held in the presence of judges, and senior officers of the DDA," a senior official said.

The general public can view the live telecast of the draw on a computer or a mobile phone through live streaming. The URL of live streaming is https://dda.golivecast.in/, he said.

As many as 18,335 flats of different categories in Dwarka, Narela, Rohini and Jasola, among other places, were offered under the DDA Special Housing Scheme 2021. These flats are those which remained "unsold in previous housing schemes" of the urban body.

The DDA had made the announcement for the scheme via a newspaper advertisement in which it said the flats were being sold at "discounted prices".

According to the DDA brochure, the maximum price of a flat is about Rs 2.14 crore in the HIG category in Jasola.

The inventory consists of 205 HIG flats, 976 MIG flats, 11,452 LIG flats and 5,702 flats under the EWS/Janta flats category.

Previously, the last date to apply for the scheme was February 7. On public demand and in view of the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the date was extended till March 10, officials had earlier said.

This was the second scheme of the housing authority for 2021, the first one being offered early last year.

Seeking to attract more buyers, the DDA on March 11 had approved an amendment in housing regulations to allow public to participate in its schemes even if they or their family members own a flat or plot in Delhi, officials had said.

"The unsold flats of developing areas may be offered through first come first serve basis and no condition in terms of ownership of flats shall apply to the applicants. In other words, unsold flats can be purchased by an applicant even though he/she may be having a flat or plot in Delhi," it had said.

