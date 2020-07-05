DRDO Constructs 1000-bed COVID Facility; Wards Named After Soldiers Martyred At Galwan

To counter the shortage of beds in the national capital and efficiently fight the battle against this deadly disease, the Ministry of Home Affairs in association with the Defence Research Development Organization (DRDO) readied a 1000-bed COVID facility on Ulan Bator road in Palam, near Terminal 1. One of the major highlights is that the wards are named after the Indian soldiers who have laid their lives for the nation during the India-China stand-off that took place on June15-16 at Galwan valley. In order to pay homage to their martyrdom, the ICU ward has been named after Shaheed Col B Santosh Babu who was the commanding officer and led the team of personnel in the skirmish.

The DRDO undertook The design, development and operationalisation of the facility was done on war footing. With the permission of the Indian Air Force, it is built on the land owned by the force. The construction work was entirely carried out by the DRDO and the facility was built in a record time of less than 15 days. The construction began on 23rd June and today after the inauguration was being done by the Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, the facility is now being availed for the COVID patients.

Visited newly created, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID Hospital in New Delhi today along with HM Shri @AmitShah, Delhi CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal & Health Minister @drharshvardhan. This facility has been created by @DRDO_India in collaboration with MHA & Tata Sons in a record time. pic.twitter.com/c9n4VyFji2 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 5, 2020

While speaking with Republic Media network, Dr Satish Reddy, DRDO chairperson said that it is equipped with every medical device that a COVID patient will need. As many as 250 beds will be dedicated to the ICU ward. "The facility has automatic sanitizer dispensers at every nook and cranny. The food will also be prepared by our administration in the kitchen where every safety norm will be kept in mind. The facility also has a humongous parking space which can park up to 300 vehicles. It also has a CCTV network for proper monitoring of patients, RO water plant, morgue facility, laboratories to carry out the tests, sewage treatment plant, doctors staff rooms. It also has medical Robot trolleys which will take the food to the patients. It is one of its kind. I'm also very happy that we have dedicated this facility to the martyrs of our country who sacrificed their lives to protest us from China."

DRDO has also given away their one day salary for the construction of this facility for the COVID patients.

