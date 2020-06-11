COVID-19 Fight: DRDO's 'GermiKlean' To Sanitise Uniform, Other Gears Used By Delhi Police

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has been making continues effort to combat Covid-19. In its recent bid, it has made a chamber to sanitize uniforms of security forces, who are selflessly serving the nation at the time of crisis.

The DRDO made the product, 'germiKlean' after the Delhi Police requested for equipment which could sanitize their uniform, canes, shields, helmets among other gear. The machine was designed and developed by Defence Institute of Physiological and Allied Sciences (DIPAS), one of the Laboratories of DRDO.

Sanitizes 25 pairs in 15 mins

GermiKlean is a dry heat treatment chamber (protected under IPRs) with its Industry Partner Saveer Biotech Ltd, Greater Noida which has been deployed at Parliament Street Police Station in the national capital. The GermiKlean chamber is designed to sanitise 25 pairs of uniforms within 15 minutes. This chamber has a working area 1875X850X1600 mm which can be used for the sanitization of cane, cane shields, helmets, or any article made of wood, steel, porcelain, plastic which can withstand a temperature of 70-80ºC.

The chamber consists of a heater element and a high-efficiency blower to circulate the heated air throughout the chamber uniformly. The chamber is designed to operate using an electrical panel which comprises time and temperature adjustment. The chamber is equipped with all necessary safety features with thermostat which is present inside the panel to control the heating. The cost of "GermiKlean" is approximately Rs 2.5 Lakh.

Notably, a miniature cabinet of "GermiKleanMini" has been specially designed to sanitise papers, stationary and small articles. This unit has been placed at the dak/paper receiving section and all the papers/dak are distributed in the office after treatment in this chamber.SARS-CoV-2 is highly sensitive to temperature. The stability of SARS-CoV-2 at different temperatures has been studied and it is found to get inactivated at higher temperatures. At 70°C, the time for virus inactivation is five mins.

Therefore, dry heat treatment of articles that can withstand the temperature of 70-80°C for 15-30 min can be done against SARS-CoV-2. The measurement of chambers can be customised as per requirement. The cost of "GermiKleanMini" is approximately Rs 50 Thousand. In addition, shoe sanitiser, and contactless hand sanitiser dispensing units have also been provided by DRDO to Delhi Police.

