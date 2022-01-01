'Drink Doodh Not Daru': Pune Man's PSA Message To People For New Year 2022

A Pune man has undertaken a unique initiative to promote sobriety and spread the message about giving up alcohol, especially during New Year's celebration. Arun Ohar a Punekar, dressed up as Ravana on New Year's eve and distributed milk at the traffic signals of the city, urging people to stop consuming alcohol.

With the "Daru Nako, Dudh Khao" (Drink Milk, Not Alcohol), Ohar encouraged citizens to relinquish their 'inner Ravana' by giving up alcohol and choosing milk instead.

"Alcohol addiction is increasing in the society as a result of which many families get dismantled. Through this program, we're trying to urge people to give up alcohol", said a local leader.

He further added, "We chose December 31 as on this day most of the people get drunk and create a ruckus. We are requesting them not to do so. So that the society can celebrate the occasion peacefully."

'D for Dudh and not Daru'

A similar campaign was launched by a Thane-based NGO, that undertook a milk distribution program on New Year's eve to promote sobriety on the occasion. Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti from Ambernath-Badlapur distributed free milk to men to give them a message to stop drinking – ‘D for Dudh and not Daru’.

Around 15 volunteers from the NGO stood at entry points of some areas in Ambernath and Badlapur, carrying a container of milk and urging men to have a glass of milk instead of consuming alcohol on the day. The group distributed more than 100 glasses of milk on New Year's evening.

Members of another NGO also came forward on the occasion to spread awareness on the importance of following COVID-19 protocols amid rising cases being reported from various parts of the country.

As the New Year rings in, most countries are either on the verge of or in the middle of a new wave of COVID-19 pandemic, due to the increasing spread of the new Omicron variant. Restrictions have been clamped across India on New Year celebrations to curb the transmission of the virus, which sees an uptick during the festive season. While festivities have been completely banned in states like Delhi, Mumbai, and Karnataka, others have imposed strict restrictions, such as curfews, to control the spread of the virus.

