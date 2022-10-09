In an unfortunate accident, a brand-new car crashed into a series of parked two-wheelers in a residential society in Mumbai. As per the date in the viral CCTV footage, the incident happened on Thursday evening.

The video went viral on social media of a brand new Tata Nexon that crashed into a series of parked bikes while parking the car. In the viral video, a man can be seen pushing the gate in front of a building.

What a grand arrival home ? pic.twitter.com/ilSeNcKexD — Sqn Ldr Vinod Kumar (Retd) (@veekay122002) October 7, 2022

Soon after, an SUV with its lights on is seen taking a turn into the area. In the video, the swanky new car can be seen taking a narrow turn and immediately crashing into a row of parked bikes. The car almost turns turtle in the end. The car also tumbled to its side before appearing to regain some balance.

At the end of the video, two men can be seen running toward the car to rescue the driver.

Notably, the video went viral after it was shared on social media. Till now, the video has got 2,680 retweets, 17,909 likes and more than 800,000 views on Twitter.

Netizens react to the viral video

Twitter users flooded the comment section with all kinds of reactions. Some users found the accident tragic, some made fun of the driver and others tried to come up with an explanation for how the accident must have happened.

A user said, "Can you please demonstrate how to stop a car by coming in front of it? For educational purposes."

Can you please demonstrate how to stop a car by coming in front of it? For educational purposes.



🤡 — Prashant Pandya (@EnPrassant) October 8, 2022

Another user wrote, "She suddenly forgot the difference between accelerator and brake !!!"

She suddenly forgot the difference between accelerator and brake !!! — ＫＡＶＩＮＲＡＪＡＮ３６０🌍💫 (@kavinrajan360) October 8, 2022

One of the users said, "We lack proper automatics. DSG and CVT are costly. Most clutchless vehicles, AMTs, are with engines tuned for instant pickups - a complete No-No for lack of control. Proper automatics are designed to have a steady pick-up for better control, a feature people fail to appreciate."