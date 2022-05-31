Drug addict caught stealing lamp-holder from dargah in Delhi’s Mehrauli

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) A suspected drug addict has been arrested after he allegedly attempted to steal a brass lamp-holder from a dargah in south Delhi's Mehrauli, police said on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Bhim (50), they said.

According to the dargah's security guards, the accused was caught while he was trying to run away with a 'chiragdan (lamp holder)'.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said a case was registered against the accused.

During interrogation, Bhim revealed he was addicted to drugs and was trying to steal the brass lamp-holder for money, the DCP said. PTI AMP NB IJT

