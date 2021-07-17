Drug Peddlers Now Using Religious Places To Set Up Their Base: NCB

In a late-night operation on July 15, Maharashtra zone of Narcotics Control Bureau arrested a man named Sunil Hundekar, who ran his drug base from a temple at Marol-Maroshi road.

According to NCB sources, Hundekar, who worked as a priest in the temple, had hidden three kgs of marijuana in the temple premises along with several alcohol bottles. Hundekar will be produced before a magistrate on July 18 to seek his further custody.

“This isn’t the first such instance where we have found religious premises being used for drug trade, before this in the last 15 days, we have arrested people from behind a religious place at Mahim with intermediate quantity of hashish and similarly an action had taken place at Dadar as well,” said Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director.

The action at Mahim took place right behind Mahim Dargah, where a drug peddler named Wasim Mohammad Shamim Nagor was held. The team found that the peddler had many teenage consumers.

Similarly, four people Kamlesh Gupta, Amit Prakash Patel, Rajvinder Singh and Gurmit Singh were arrested from Dadar Gurudwara with two kgs of charas (hashish) along with Rs 2.20 lakh in cash. The four people had booked a room in a lodge inside the Gurudwara, from where the dealings took place.

Sources from NCB said that there were auto drivers who queued outside the temple at Marol-Maroshi Road and they would act as distribution agents of peddlers.