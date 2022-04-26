Drunk man held for ruckus at police station in Thane district

Thane, Apr 26 (PTI) A 34-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly creating ruckus in an inebriated condition in the chamber of a senior police officer at Kongaon police station in Bhiwandi division in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

The accused Ritesh Chavan was brought to the police station on Sunday night as he was shouting outside his home in an inebriated condition, an official said.

After reaching the police station, he started shouting and pushed a police constable to the ground and tore his uniform.

He was arrested under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). PTI COR NSK NSK

