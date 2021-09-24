DSEU hosts the exporters' conclave

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) on Friday hosted the Exporters' Conclave as part of the 'Vanijya Saptah' under the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', which celebrates of 75 years of India's independence, according to a Delhi government statement.

The exhibition aimed at promoting products and services exported from India, was organised in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Export Promotion Council, and South West District Administration, Delhi government.

The event also looked at spreading awareness about the government's support for exports, economic progress in international trade, and the future road map for achieving India's export potential.

“This is yet another step to bridge the gap between industry and students. At the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University our aim is to raise the skilling standards in the country and boost skilled manpower that would help the country progress towards becoming a developed nation,” DSEU Vice Chancellor Neharika Vohra said.

“Export plays a crucial role by encouraging and assisting traders and entrepreneurs in building value to their goods and services establishing India as a superpower at the global level,” she said The statement said that over 20 exporters and small businesses set up stalls at the exhibition displaying a variety of handmade products, and the event was attended by more than 500 industry representatives, dignitaries, students, faculty members and exporters.

“We are happy to be celebrating the 75 years of Independence at the district level with Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University as a part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. The value of skilled manpower is and will always be indispensable,” South West Delhi District Magistrate Naveen Aggarwal said.

“Through the Exporters’ Conclaves, the aim is to recognise, acknowledge, and aware people of the opportunities that the export sector offers. This endeavour will help us bridge the gap between industry and students,” he said Participants included self-help groups such as Satchit, Zero Ayurvedic Ekra Jyoti, Asharyien, Saifi, Shri Ganesh Swayam Sahatya Samuh, Bajrang, and Raksha (The Saviour), who displayed handmade products including kitchen items, clothing, bags, earrings, and other handicraft and organic items.

Organisations such as Eco Leatherette, TurnHeal, Raksha Sanstha, Trendy Seller and Handicrafts, La Joyeria Candles also displayed a wide range of products at the exporters’ exhibition.

A stall was also set up by the District Disaster Management Authority at the event. TRS ANB ANB

