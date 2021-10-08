DSGMC President Urges J-K Guv To Ensure Safety Of Sikhs In Kashmir

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Manjinder Singh Sirsa wrote to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday urging him to ensure the safety of Sikh community members, a day after a woman principal and a teacher were killed in Kashmir city.

Citing the killing of the principal and the teacher on Thursday, he said they were killed because they belonged to minority communities (Sikh and Hindu).

"Safety of minorities in the Valley should be on the priority list of the government and their grievances should be addressed by the Union Territory government immediately," the letter by Sirsa read.

"While we demand security from the government for Sikhs in Kashmir; we reiterate that Sikhs won't leave the Valley, come what may!" Sirsa posted on Twitter.

The woman principal and the teacher were shot dead at point-blank range inside a government school in the heart of Kashmir city on Thursday, taking to seven the number of civilians killed by militants in Kashmir Valley in five days.

Of the seven, four were from minority communities and six of the deaths took place in Srinagar, the main urban centre of the Valley.

Supinder Kaur, a Srinagar-based Sikh, and Chand, a Hindu from Jammu, were killed two days after The Resistance Force, a shadow outfit of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the deaths of three people on Tuesday.

Makhan Lal Bindroo, a prominent Kashmiri Pandit and owner of Srinagar's most famous pharmacy, was shot dead at his shop that evening. Minutes later, a 'chaat' vendor, Virendra Paswan from Bihar, was gunned elsewhere in the city. Almost simultaneously, another civilian, Mohammad Shafi Lone, was killed at Naidkhai in Bandipora.

Three days before that, militants shot dead Majid Ahmad Gojri, at Srinagar’s Karan Nagar locality. Later that Saturday night, they gunned down Mohammad Shafi Dar at Batmaloo.

