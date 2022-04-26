DTC bus catches fire in Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) A Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus caught fire on Tuesday afternoon on Vikas Marg area here, officials said.

The fire department received information about the blaze around 2.25 pm following which a fire tender was rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

The fire was brought under control at 2.50 pm and no one was injured in the incident, they added. PTI NIT NIT TDS TDS

