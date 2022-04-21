DTC bus catches fire in Delhi’s Paharganj

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) A Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus caught fire on Thursday night in the Paharganj area of the city, fire officials said.

The officials stated that they received the information around 9.20 pm, following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Earlier in the day, a fire broke out in the forest area near Rajghat. Seven to eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control at 2.25 pm. PTI NIT NIT KVK KVK

