DU Student Bludgeoned To Death By Cousin For Rejecting Marriage Proposal

There was shock and anger among citizens at Begumpur Park in Delhi's Malviya Nagar after a 25-year-old girl died after being beaten on the head with an iron rod. It was later revealed that the girl who died was a third-year BA Honours ( Hindi) student from Kamala Nehru College while the accused was identified as 28-year-old Irfan.

Irfan, who used to work as a delivery boy in the food delivery app Swiggy, was reportedly rejected for marriage by Nargis's parents after Nargis insisted on studying further. While Nargis was a DU student and was undertaking a steno training in Malviya Nagar South Delhi, Irfan was still looking for job opportunities and had to resort to being a delivery boy to sustain his livelihood.

Following her refusal to marry Irfan, Nargis was not on talking terms with him for four months which infuriated Irfan. Knowing that Nargis used to come to Malviya Nagar often, Irfan on the pretext of speaking to her for a few minutes, called her at Begumpur park and then hit her with the iron rod leading to her instant death. Irfan managed to escape soon after, however, he was arrested by police officials later.

"Our investigations so far have revealed that this was a planned murder wherein Irfan wanted to vent out his anger after being rejected for marriage. Irfan was jealous that his younger brother was receiving marriage proposals, while he had been rejected," said a senior official from Delhi Police.

Nargis was one among three children of Noor Jehan and Sultaj. Despite Sultaj working as a mechanic and his family residing in a lower middle-class locality of Sangam Vihar, Nargis wanted to study and got admitted to the South Campus of Delhi University.

"My daughter was my life. Today, I feel a part of me has died as my daughter is no more with me. I want death punishment for Irfan, who did this to my daughter," said Noor Jehan Nargis's mother, who was unconsolable following her daughter's death