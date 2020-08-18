Durga Puja Club In Kolkata Comes Up With An Innovative Theme Amid COVID

Durga Puja, the grandest festival of Bengal is roughly some two months away. Preparations of pandals and decorations could be seen rushing for completion dates. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed it all. Various organizations and puja committees have started the 'Khuti Pujo', a ritual which marks the beginning of the pandal construction for Durga puja. In the first of sorts,

A Durga puja committee in its 87th year, revealed their idol on during Khuti pujo, a customary ritual before the bamboo scaffolding of a puja pandal is put in place of the model. The idol sported a silver mask that weighed more than four grams and all 10 hands held sanitisers instead of the weapons.

"We are trying to give a message that it is extended important to wear masks in this pandemic. The main reason behind Ma Durga wearing a mask is spreading awareness. We have made the mask of 4gm silver. Ma Durga has sanitizers in her hands, as that is the main weapon for fighting this crisis for all," said Manta Mishra, joint secretary of Gouriberia Sarbojanin Durgotsab O Pradarshani.

If Durga puja in 2020 will be like what it used to be, is the most important question. Various organizations are coming up with innovative ways to continue the puja with controlling the footfall. Three puja committees in south Kolkata are planning to introduce a drive-in darshan. It is a concept whereby an arrangement is made that allows people to slow down their car to catch a glimpse of the pandal and idol.

