Durga Puja Gift: Bangladesh To Export 30% Extra Padma Hilsa To India By Thursday

The Bangladesh government would transport 30 per cent extra Hilsa fish to India ahead of the festival season, which begins with Durga Puja, according to an official, who also said that Hilsa from the Padma river is a popular delicacy among fish enthusiasts. The neighbouring nation will export around 2,000 tonnes of the silver crop this year, up from 1,400 tonnes last year.

The first cargo of about 20 tonnes of Padma-Meghna river type is anticipated to arrive in local markets by Thursday or Friday, according to the West Bengal Fish Importers' Association official. The dealers say that the size would be between 800 and 1,500 gm, with a price of Rs 1,500.

Bangladesh government prohibited the export of the silver Padma fish to India in 2012

West Bengal Fish Importers' Association official further said that it would be the largest shipment of Bangladeshi Hilsa to enter markets in Kolkata and other cities since the Bangladesh government prohibited the export of the silver Padma fish to India in 2012. The official further said that for the last month, they have been in continuous contact with the Bangladeshi government through various administrative levels in Delhi, anticipating a significant shipment of Bangladeshi Hilsa by the end of September. Even local Hilsa is nearly out of stock at the state's city markets this year. Due to the scarcity of local Hilsa, the price has skyrocketed. In city marketplaces, it costs approximately Rs 2,000 per kg.

The clearance from Dhaka was eagerly awaited by Kolkata's fish dealers because there has been little local production this season and the Myanmar variety's stock is nearly depleted. When the Padma variety arrives in Kolkata, traders said consignments would be distributed to far-flung areas according to market demand.

More about Hilsa

The ilish, also known as Hilsa shad, is a herring-like fish of the Clupeidae family. In the Indian Subcontinent, it is a very popular and sought-after delicacy. The most renowned Hilsa fish comes from Bangladesh's Chandpur District. It is Bangladesh's national fish and West Bengal's state fish. In Bangladesh, the said fish accounts for around 12 per cent of total fish output and 1.15 per cent of GDP. Fish is a popular culinary item in South Asia and the Middle East. In India, it is particularly popular in West Bengal, Odisha, Tripura, Assam, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh. It's also sold all around the world. Bengali fish curry, prepared with mustard oil is a popular meal in Bengal.

(With inputs from PTI)

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)