Durga Puja Not Limited To Religion, Much More Secular In Nature: Calcutta High Court

The festival of Durga Puja is one of the most secular festivals and is not purely religious, observed the Calcutta High Court on Friday, August 26. The single-judge Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya made the observation while hearing a petitioner's plea for hosting the Durga Utsab 2023 on the New Town Mela Ground in Kolkata.

The festival of Durga Puja is one of the most secular festivals and is not purely religious

The court was hearing the plea by the 'Manab Jati Kalyan Foundation’ which claimed to have been denied permission by the New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) to host the Durga Utsab 2023 on public property in New Town.

Durga Puja melting pot of different cultures: Calcutta HC

"As is public knowledge, the Durga Puja Festival is not confined merely to the worship or religious offerings component of the incarnation of feminine power but also a melting pot of different cultures," Justice Bhattacharyya stated.

"The Durga Puja Festival is much more secular in nature than a pure religious performance of a particular community and cannot, thus, be narrowed down to being a mere 'religious offering' of a particular community," he further said rejecting the NKDA's argument that the petitioners do not have a right to perform worship in public places under Article 25 of the Constitution.

Appearing for the petitioner, Advocates Tarunjyoti Tewari, Sandip Ray, Hiranmoy Debnath, Polly Banerjee and Paramita Dey, on the other hand, cited Article 14 of the Constitution arguing equal rights as others to organise festivals on public-owned places. After hearing the arguments, the Court ruled that the place in question is not a street, footpath or playground but a location especially constructed for organising fairs.

Advocates Ratul Biswas and Chandan Kumar Mond, appearing for the state government, also said that there would be a burden on the Kolkata Police due to the crowds that would gather to celebrate the festival at the location. This argument, however, was rejected by the court.