Durga Puja Pandal In West Bengal's Birbhum Highlights Importance Of Preserving Trees

West Bengal never fails to surprise viewers when it comes to making magnificent puja pandals during the auspicious Durga Puja festival. Bengal enjoys a unique fan base across the country for celebrating Durga Puja with extreme creativity and unique themes that draw visitors from across the state, sometimes even the country and the world, who come to witness the pure creativity of the artists in the biggest cultural event in India. Similarly, a puja pandal in West Bengal's Birbhum district is grabbing the attention of many for its nature-based theme.

The Durga puja pandal at Birbhum portrays the importance of oxygen and trees. The maker of the Pandal explained the importance of the theme and why he chose it. Pinaki Lal stated, "The second wave taught us the importance of oxygen, whose main source is trees. This is why our theme plays around nature this time". He further emphasised the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and said this theme is dedicated to the people who have lost their lives due to a shortage of oxygen. Lal also highlighted that humans should not take oxygen for granted and should always recognise its importance.

The owner of the pandal said, "People who lost their lives during the second wave due to the shortage of oxygen, this theme has been created for those people. People should not take oxygen for granted and should recognise the importance of trees and nature, likewise."

The Navratri festival begins from the start of Shukla Paksha (Hindu calendar), in which the different divine types of Maa Durga are worshipped for 9 days, and the 10th day is celebrated as Vijay Dashmi, which marks the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura. Every year, Durga Puja is celebrated by making Maa Durga's ideal and Bengal comes on the top for its unique themes and magnificent Durga puja pandals. Meanwhile, West Bengal is also in the headlines for its iconic Burj Khalifa puja pandal, which is made at Sreebhumi in Kolkata. Sponsored by Sreebhumi Sporting Club, the replica is the world's tallest building at 145 feet, which looks similar to the Dubai tower.

