DUTA Urges Centre To Take Over Colleges Under AAP Government; Alleges Pay Cut Of Teachers

After reports of the Arvind Kejriwal government falling short of funds to pay the salaries of teachers and professors of some Delhi colleges, the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) on Friday urged the Centre to take over colleges run by the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. According to news agency ANI, DUTA chief AK Bhagi claimed that the teachers in the capital are not getting proper salaries due to budget cuts by the AAP government.

The DUTA chief also alleged Kejriwal government of appointing political activists as heads of governing bodies. Bhagi also claimed that following the salary delays and misgovernance by the Delhi government, teachers held demonstrations outside Chief Minister Kejriwal’s house but no action was taken.

"Due to fund deficit, a pay cut of teachers is happening for the last two years in 12 colleges under the Delhi government. We’ve held demonstrations outside the Chief Minister’s house and even went to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, but nobody listened to us. We want the Central government to take these colleges under its wings," ANI quoted Bhagi as saying.

The teachers association's request to the central government came after the staff members of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya college were told that a part of their salaries was withheld due to fund crunch. Bhagi further alleged that the 12 colleges funded by the Delhi government faced a deficit of about 85 to 90 crores.

The DUTA president further alleged that governing bodies in Delhi colleges are being politicised and AAP workers are being appointed as members in these bodies. "There’s misgovernance in 20 more colleges under the Delhi government. Governing bodies in those colleges have been politicised, AAP workers appointed as members," the DUTA president added.

BJP'S swipe at Kejriwal government

Following the news of pay cuts in colleges under AAP government, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Thursday said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's revadis come at a huge cost to te people as he is unable to pay the salaries of teachers.

Taking to Twitter, BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya, "There are no free lunches. Kejriwal’s revadis come at a huge cost as professors of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College are discovering. Delhi government doesn’t have funds to pay their full salaries. What will happen to their EMIs, children’s fees, parent’s medicines? Will Kejriwal pay?"