DWC Chief Swati Maliwal And Her Team Rescue 12-year-old Boy From Delhi's Flour Mill

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) rescued a 12-year-old boy working as a child labourer in the Dayalpur area of Delhi. As per information, the boy was made to work for 12 hours a day. The boy, after being rescued, admitted to not receiving monetary compensation. DCW chief, Swati Maliwal and her team raided the mill at 9 AM on July 3, 2021.

Swati Maliwal, chief of DCW speaks to the police about launching an FIR

The chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women also met with the Station House Officer (SHO) and spoke to him about child labour in Delhi. She asked him to take strict action by filing an FIR and spoke to the press about this incident. Swati Maliwal said that it was unfortunate that a boy at the age of playing with toys is being forced into child labour. The DWC Twitter handle (@DWCDelhi) also shared a tweet with pictures of the rescue stating:

Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal got a 12-year-old child freed from child labour. The child was being made to work in a mill in Dayalpur area.

DWC and Maliwal posted rescue information on Twitter

Maliwal taking to twitter, posted a video of the entire rescue operaation. It stated, "We just got a 12-year-old child freed from child labour from Dayalpur area of Delhi. The child was made to work in a flour mill for 12-12 hours. When we reached there, the owner tried to hide the child. FIR is being made and arrest should also be done!" Maliwal has been retweeting various posts since the rescue, with photos and video of the incident on her Twitter handle. (@SwatiJaiHind)

दिल्ली महिला आयोग की अध्यक्षा स्वाति मालीवाल ने 12 साल के बच्चे को बाल मज़दूरी से छुड़वाया। बच्चे से दयालपुर इलाके में एक चक्की में काम करवाया जा रहा था। pic.twitter.com/pKRxZL5lq9 — Delhi Commission for Women - DCW (@DCWDelhi) July 3, 2021

(Image: DCW Twitter)