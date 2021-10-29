E-rickshaw Services Now At Noida Electronic City Metro Station

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday flagged off e-rickshaw services connecting the Noida Electronic City metro station with surrounding areas.

A good number of women drivers will be appointed to run these e-rickshaws, according to DMRC. "In another step towards last-mile connectivity, Dr. Mangu Singh, Managing Director, DMRC inaugurated a fleet of 25 e-rickshaws in partnership with ETO. It will cover the localities of Noida Electronic City Metro Station from 6 AM to 11 PM," the DMRC tweeted.

"The e-rickshaws ensure a cleaner & greener last-mile connectivity solution. An increasing fleet of women drivers ensure a safe & healthy work environment for them. Let's go green!," it said in another tweet.

