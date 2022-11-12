Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR As 5.4 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Nepal; 2nd Incident In A Week

Tremors were felt across Delhi-NCR as a 5.4-magnitude earthquake hit Nepal at 7:57 pm. The tremors lasted for almost 60 seconds, driving many people to rush out of their homes in panic.

"An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 occurred in Nepal, at around 7:57 pm, today. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground," National Center for Seismology said.

Several districts, including Pithoragarh, Pauri Garhwal, and Udham Singh Nagar among others, in Uttarakhand also felt the tremors.

There was no immediate report of any damage.

The development comes three days after a 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit Nepal in the early hours of Wednesday, killing at least six people in the neighboring country.

An India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said the earthquake originated in Nepal at a depth of 10 km with a Latitude of 29.28 N and a Longitude of 81.20 E.

"The origin of the earthquake was 10 km deep and 3 km from Silanga town of Nepal. The affected countries are India, China and Nepal," Pithoragarh Disaster Management Officer BS Mahar said.