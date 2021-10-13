East Delhi Civic Body Employees Absent For Long Time To Face Action

Authorities at the East Delhi Municipal Corporation have decided to crack the whip on those employees who have been absent for a long time, officials said on Wednesday.

According to an order issued by the EDMC commissioner, all the heads of departments and DDOs have been asked to immediately inform all such employees in their department to join duties within seven days and if the absent employees do not do so, then "disciplinary action" should be initiated against them.

It has been observed that "a large number of employees" are absent without notice, from their duties for a long time, or have left their posts in the corporation, Municipal Commissioner of EDMC, Vikas Anand was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the civic body.

The commissioner has issued orders to take action against such employees accordingly, it said.

Due to such employees who have been absent for a long time, the recruitment processes, promotional avenues, overall efficiency of the EDMC, and the commitment to provide hassle-free civic services are adversely affected, he said. Hence, it is necessary that action should be taken against such employees, Anand added.

