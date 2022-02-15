ED Detains Person From Mumbai In Connection With Money Laundering Probe Linked To Dawood

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) detained one person from Mumbai on Tuesday in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to underworld operations, illegal property deals, and hawala transactions, official sources said.

The agency is carrying out searches in at least 10 locations in the city in a money laundering case linked to terrorist Dawood Ibrahim and his gang. Earlier today, the officials visit the residence of Dawood's sister Haseena Parkar in Mumbai.

The ED action is based on a recent FIR filed recently by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against 1993 Mumbai blasts mastermind and fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and some independent intelligence inputs received by the former agency.

The officials are looking for evidence related to Mumbai's underworld-linked hawala, extortion, and illegal property deals and some political links to these shady deals in Maharashtra are reportedly under the agency radar.

Dawood Ibrahim's involvement in terrorism & Hawala network

Considered as a key figure in the Hawala network that operates in the Indian subcontinent, Dawood Ibrahim is also infamous for his alleged involvement in smuggling and gang wars. However, he gained notoriety when multiple blasts rocked Mumbai on March 12, 1993, killing 257 people and injuring more than 1400. He allegedly escaped to Pakistan along with his close aides around the same time. The prosecution accused him of being the mastermind of the blasts. Despite the Indian government’s persistent efforts, Pakistan has stonewalled any chance of trying to reach Ibrahim.

In the meantime, the D-Gang has been consistently linked to multiple terror organizations like the Lashkar-e-Taiba, which carried out several terror attacks in India over the years. One such prominent attack where Ibrahim has been accused of providing logistics is the 26/11 terror attack. However, the accusations against him go beyond terrorism and extend to his involvement in the international betting and match-fixing syndicate. This includes the 2000 match-fixing controversy and the 2013 Indian Premier League spot-fixing scandal.