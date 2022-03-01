EDMC seeks funds from Centre for development work

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) The cash-strapped East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has sought funds worth Rs 259 crore from the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to carry out development-related work, the civic body said on Tuesday.

The move comes ahead of the civic polls in Delhi due in April.

The ministry provides funds to local bodies to strengthen infrastructure and implement new development plans, it said.

The EDMC has sought funds worth Rs 259 crore from the ministry, the civic body said in a statement.

Schemes for which the corporation has sought the funds include repair of roads for dust pollution mitigation, paving of its rough parts with interlocking tiles, installation of efficient street lights at dark spots, building new classrooms and sports facilities in schools, and for procurement of equipment for maintenance of parks, it said.

Apart from these, a proposal for a scheme worth Rs 80 crore has already been sent to the ministry for augmentation of health facilities by constructing a new building at the Swami Dayanand Hospital, the statement said.

Chief Engineer Dilip Ramanani said as soon as the funds are made available, work on these schemes will be started which will benefit residents. PTI KND IJT

