EDMC 'Swachh Technology Challenge' for innovators

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Seeking to promote adoption of locally innovative, cost-effective solutions in the sector of sanitation and waste management, the EDMC is organising 'Swachh Technology Challenge', officials said on Thursday.

This event is part of the celebrations to mark 75 years of India's independence, and to improve rank in Swachh Survekshan 2022, they said.

"EDMC in its endeavor to strengthen and improve municipal solid waste management, is organising 'Swachh Technology Challenge' as part of the Azadi @75 and Swachh Survekshan 2022," the civic body said in a statement Focus of the event will be technology promotion, innovation, and encouragement for social enterprises, officials said.

Aligned with the government's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India', it will encourage the adoption of locally innovative, cost-effective solutions and business models in sanitation and waste management, the statement said.

The EDMC has received innovative ideas with cost-effective and implementable technology solutions in the sectors of "zero dump, municipal solid waste management, transparency, social inculsion, plastic waste management etc.," it added.

The top solutions by entrants will be felicitated with an award. Innovators of top three solutions in each of the thematic areas will be felicitated with an award at the 'Swachh Survekshan Award' ceremony, officials said.

This is a great opportunity especially for start-ups as they would have a direct entry as a participant in a national level start-up challenge which is planned to be conducted by the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs in January 2022, they said.

In another development, the EDMC said, it has empaneed an agency for the work of collection, transportation, and safe disposal of scrap materials, and also to integrate the unorganised sector in the value chain.

Under this initiative, material collection facility will be available in residential, commercial, institutional, industrial areas of east Delhi. The EDMC will also be earning a fixed royalty in the process, officials said.

There are various unorganised sectors, households etc., generating high volumes of scrap material, and at the same time these are not under the ambit of any regulations for scientific disposal of scrap material. Therefore, it becomes essential to create an environment of scrap chain management through the association of different stakeholders, the EDMC said.

Safe disposal of scrap material in line with the applicable environmental laws has social, economic and environmental benefits too, it said. PTI KND TIR TIR

