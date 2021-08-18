'Effect Of Single Covishield Dose Minimal During 2nd COVID Wave In Delhi': Study

As India's COVID-19 cases recede, a new study from Delhi observing the effects of Covishield doses on patients suffering during the second wave, shows that a single dose had minimal effect. The study on 560 employees in Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital showed that 560 of the 4276 tested positive for COVID between March and May 2021. The study titled 'ChAdOx1 NCov-19 effectiveness during an unprecedented surge in SARS Cov-2 infections', is yet to be peer-reviewed.

Covishield effect on patients during second wave

One of the authors of the study, a vascular surgeon - Ambarish Satwik stated, "Vaccine effectiveness for 2 doses of Covishield given at a median interval of 30 days was 28% for symptomatic infections, 67% for moderate to severe disease, 76% for supplemental-oxygen-therapy and 97% for deaths. A single dose offered no protection in our study against symptomatic infections or any outcome of interest. This information may be useful in deciding vaccine policy - prioritising those never infected, before the onset of another SARS-CoV-2 outbreak".

Recently, another study by ICMR revealed that mixing of India's two COVID vaccines - Covishield and Covaxin was safe and showed better results. In a study titled, 'Serendipitous COVID-19 Vaccine-Mix in Uttar Pradesh', ICMR study eighteen individuals who inadvertently received Covishield as the first jab and Covaxin as the second under the national immunisation program. The team found that those who received a mix of the vaccines had higher immunity against all COVID variants - Alpha, Beta and Delta.

As the Centre expanded its vaccination target to include all above 18 years and increased the gap between two Covishield doses to 12 weeks, a group of Covishield recipients in Uttar Pradesh inadvertently received Covaxin as their second dose. Comparing those eighteen subjects (11 male, 7 female) to 40 people who had received two doses of Covishield and 40 who had received two doses of Covaxin, the team observed the effect of the vaccines after nine weeks. The team found that all three group had minimal adverse reactions after two doses.

Later, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) allowed to conduct studies on mixing doses of the COVID-19 vaccines Covaxin and Covishield. The approval also includes analysis of the mixed doses of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and a nasal vaccine candidate, as well as the trial of the Biological E's COVID-19 jabs for the kids. The application for the dosage mixing regime study for India’s domestically manufactured Covishield and Covaxin was submitted to the Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore on 300 healthy volunteers.