Eight firearms seized in Odisha, 1 held

Bhubaneswar, Dec 19 (PTI) A person was arrested from Odisha's Angul district after arms and ammunition were seized from his possession, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Special Task Force personnel conducted a search operation at a place near Kerjang village under the Chhendipada Police Station area on Saturday and apprehended the man, a senior officer said.

Eight country-made firearms and ammunition were recovered from his possession, he said.

The arrested person, a resident of Sambalpur district, is being interrogated, and a case has been registered against him," the officer said.

The STF has seized 64 firearms and 98 rounds of live ammunition since 2020, he added. PTI AAM BDC BDC

