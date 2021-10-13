Eight Held In Vehicle Lifters' Gang Bust In Mathura

Eight members of a gang of automobile thieves were arrested in Mathura and five stolen cars recovered from them, officials said on Wednesday.

The arrests were made by police in Kosikalan on Tuesday evening.

Stolen accessories of about two dozen cars were also recovered from the arrested accused, the officials said.

"Those arrested include gang kingpin Manish of Delhi involved in over four dozen cases of crime," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Grover said.

The SSP said Manish and his associate Irfan of Kosikalan, Mathura, travelling by a stolen car were arrested with a 315 bore pistol and two live cartridges on Tuesday evening near Bathen gate bridge during checking of vehicles on the basis of a tip-off.

On their disclosure, four more cars, two partially cut cars, parts of 21 four- wheelers along with some accessories were recovered from NH2 Kosikalan-based godown of a scrap dealer, identified as Salim, the officials said.

According to the officials, the other members of the gang who were arrested are Nasim, Salim, Akram, Sonu -- all residents of Kosikalan -- and Summer (Hathras) and Anish (Mathura).

