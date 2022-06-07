Elderly couple found dead in Kolkata

(Eds: Adds details) Kolkata, Jun 6 (PTI) The bodies of a septuagenarian couple were on Monday evening found in their flat in South Kolkata's Bhowanipore, considered a high-security area because of its proximity to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence.

The couple -- identified as businessman Ashok Shah and his wife Rashmita Shah – was found dead in the flat on Harish Mukherjee Road, police said.

"Both the bodies bear several injuries. It seems jewellery is missing from the woman's body. Probably they were murdered when they resisted a burglary attempt. An investigation has been initiated," a senior police officer said.

Sniffer dogs have been deployed to trace the accused.

The couple, survived by three daughters, was staying with one daughter in the flat for several years and they were very active in investing in the share market, he said.

City Mayor Firhad Hakim and local councillor Kajari Banerjee visited the spot.

Hakim, after taking a look at the bodies, said that the injury on the abdomen of the man appeared to him to be caused by a "bullet".

Commissioner of Police Vineet Goyal, who reached the spot, told reporters that a team of Kolkata Police, including those from the Homicide Department and Bhowanipore Police Station, jointly started an investigation into the murders.

He, however, said the cause of death can be ascertained only after post-mortem examination.

"The family members will be able to tell if something has gone missing. Hope we crack the case soon," he said.

Another senior officer told PTI that CCTV footage near the building will be scrutinised.

"There are instances of a scuffle inside the flat. Television was on and the almirah door was open," he added. PTI SCH ACD ACD

