Elderly man beaten to death over minor dispute at wedding ceremony in Rajasthan's Bikaner: Police

Jaipur, Feb 28 (PTI) A 70-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by three men over a minor dispute at a wedding ceremony in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said on Monday.

Keshuram Meghwal (70) was allegedly beaten to death by three men, armed with sticks, during a wedding ceremony in Rajasar Bhathian village in the Chhatargarh police station area on Sunday night, they said.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Khojaram, Dallaram and Munshi Ram, and a hunt is on for the accused, police said.

The body of the deceased was handed over to his relatives after the post-mortem examination on Monday, they added. PTI AG RC

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)