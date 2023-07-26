Elderly Man Dies After Collapsing, Bengaluru Metro Officials Booked For Negligence

An elderly man collapsed inside a metro train and died a few hours later in the hospital due to illness. The police have registered a case of negligence against the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) staff.

The 67-year-old man, identified as Timmegowda, collapsed inside the train on Thursday, July 20, while he was on his way to Kengeri. His son BDA Inspector Mutthuraj lodged a complaint at Baiyappanahalli police station alleging that his father Thimmegowda ) died after the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited staff failed to provide timely medical assistance.

What happened on the fateful day?

Thimmegowda boarded the metro at Baiyappanahalli Metro station on Thursday morning at 9 am. He suddenly developed chest pain and collapsed as the train departed from SV Road station. The fellow passengers, unable to receive any response from the Metro officials, decided to drop Thimmegowda at MG Road station, the next station on the route. After waiting for 20 minutes for the officials, they rushed him to a nearby hospital where Thimmegowda breathed his last.

"My father died because of negligence. He was made to sleep on the platform for about 15-20 minutes and he received no medical assistance. Even the security guards did not come to help him and he died due to lack of timely treatment," Mutthuraj alleged.

BMRCL yet to respond

Republic reached out to BMRCL officials multiple times but they were unavailable to respond. A case has been registered under IPC section 304A (death by negligence) against Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited officials. A notice has also been issued by the police to BMRCL chief security officer Selvam. The cops are currently investigating into the charges made by Mutthuraj.

Kiran Hullur, a regular Bengaluru Metro passenger, said, "There is no one to help at the Metro stations which was built at a cost of crores of rupees. If your health deteriorates, there is no one to take you to the hospital, not even a single ambulance."