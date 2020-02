A 62-year-old private security guard has been running a school for the underprivileged children of migrant labourers in Mohali, Punjab. For several months, Nirmal Singh urged parents working in his area, to send their children to schools.

When he learnt that the underprivileged children were not allowed to enter private schools, Nirmal started his own school to provide them with a healthy learning environment and thus saving them from falling prey to child labour.