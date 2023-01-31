Last Updated:

Elderly Woman Robbed At Her Home In Mumbai

 An unidentified man threatened a 72-year-old woman with a revolver and looted valuables and cash worth Rs 12 lakh from her home in central Mumbai on Monday evening, a police official said.

Representative Image

Image: Shutterstock


The incident took place in a residential building near Kirti College in Dadar (West), he said, adding the elderly woman was alone at home at the time of the robbery.

An unidentified man aged around 40 entered the building and knocked at the door of the woman around 4 pm. As the senior citizen opened the door, the armed man barged inside and whipped out a revolver, said the official.

He tied the woman using clothes and escaped with valuables and cash worth Rs 12 lakh from her residence, he said.

An FIR under relevant sections of the IPC was registered at the Dadar police station and further probe was on, added the official. 

