Elderly woman’s body with slit throat found in bushes: Police

Jaipur, Mar 1 (PTI) A 70-year-old woman’s body with her throat slit was found in roadside bushes in a village in Pali district, police said on Tuesday.

Deceased Kunki Devi lived alone in a hut in Sinla village under the Sojat Road police station area of the district with her two sons living separately, they said.

Her body was found in bushes on Tuesday morning, they said, adding the body has been sent for post-mortem.

A case of murder has been registered against unknown accused people and an investigation has been launched in the case. PTI AG RAX RAX

