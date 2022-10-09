Elderly Woman's Legs Chopped To Loot Her Silver Anklets In Jaipur; BJP Slams Gehlot Govt

In yet another shocking incident from Rajasthan, the legs of an elderly woman were chopped off by unidentified miscreants to loot her anklets. On Sunday morning, a 108-year-old woman was lying severely injured near a drain beside her house in Jaipur. She suffered some injuries on her neck as well.

According to sources, police have recovered the weapons used in the crime along with the chopped-off parts of her legs. Her treatment is currently underway in a nearby hospital.

Speaking to media, the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sunil Sharma of Galta police station said, "We received information regarding the incident today morning. Soon after, our officials rushed to the spot. Elderly women's feet were cut off to steal 'Chandi' (silver) bangles. Goons came with the intention of robbery. We have initiated an investigation into the matter to nab the culprit."

Meanwhile, narrating the series of events, the victim's daughter Gangadevi said, "My daughter called and told me about my mother lying injured with chopped-off parts of her legs near a drain. She was immediately rushed to the hospital. She is in a critical state currently."

BJP questions Priyanka Vadra's silence over crime rate in Rajasthan

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has questioned the law and order situation in Rajasthan and sought answers from Priyanka Vadra over the increasing crime rate in the Congress-ruled state.

Speaking regarding Rajasthan's government's negligence towards the safety of women in the state, Poonawalla said, "Whether it is young women or old women, all women in Rajasthan are asking, ‘Ladki hun to kya Bach Sakti hun ‘. Earlier in the day, we received information about hostel girls protesting and blocking roads in Jaipur after one of them was molested by a local. Agitated hostel girls protested against the antics of locals. Before the incident could resolve, another incident in which the legs of an elderly woman were cut off by goons to steal her silver jewelry."

"This is not the first incident. Earlier, acid was thrown at a woman in Jaipur. A minor was gang-raped by eight men and a video of the incident was released after blackmailing her. Rajasthan has become number 1 in atrocities against women," he pointed.

Launching a blistering attack on the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government, Poonawalla said, "The government’s priority is not Beti Bachao but Satta Bachao. Hence, the rapists, criminals, and rioters have a free run in Rajasthan. But unfortunately, Priyanka Vadra who picks up on women’s issues across the country and does vulture politics on them has not uttered a word on this incident. Priyanka Vadra is silent. The question is will she go and stand with these victims?"