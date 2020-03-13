Embroidery Business In Lucknow Takes A Hit With Reduced Footfall Of Foreign Nationals

Economic activity across the world has taken a hit due to the coronavirus outbreak with people being cautious and the government issuing various advisories to prevent the spread of the virus.

Small businesses take hit

The effect of this has been felt by big firms as well as small businesses. One of the businesses that has taken a hit is the embroidery business in Lucknow since people have stopped visiting the market.

Speaking to ANI, Anil Pal, owner of an embroidery store said that there has been a huge impact on business due to coronavirus. "There is a huge impact on all our businesses. No foreign tourists are coming here to the store and the number of local shoppers is also very low. While some Indian tourists are coming to the store, the number is less than usual. This is an over 50-year-old store. Our sales have halved as compared to before. There is a panic among the public and they are avoiding coming out of their houses."

At least 75 Coronavirus cases have been confirmed in India and one death has been reported. A 76-year old man from Karnataka died on Thursday "due to co-morbidity and has also tested positive for COVID-19." A PIB release went on to state that he had a travel history of visiting Saudi Arabia and also had a known case of Hypertension and Asthma.

On Wednesday evening, the Union Government announced that all existing visas, barring diplomatic, UN/International Organisations, employment and project visas, will stand suspended till April 15, 2020.

This advisory also applies for people with visa-free travel, and to OCI cardholders, whose visa-free access will be temporarily suspended with effect from March 13, 2020. However, the statement mentioned that any foreign national who intends to travel to India for any compelling reason may contact the nearest Indian Embassy for further clarity or guidance.

World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the novel Coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreak as a pandemic.

Globally, around 4,900 people have died due to Coronavirus, with the epicentre being in China. The virus has infected around 1,34,000 people globally and has now spread to North America, South America, Europe, New Zealand, and to more than 100 other countries.