Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Terrorists In J&K’s Rajouri

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday morning, officials said.

According to sources, the exchange of fire was going on at Doke in the Banyari Hills of Rajouri district.

An encounter has started in the Kandi area of Rajouri: ADGP Jammu, Mukesh Singh



(file pic) pic.twitter.com/nup1TqAIuN — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2023

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh confirmed that the encounter has begun in the Kandi forest belt.