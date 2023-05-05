Last Updated:

Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Terrorists In J&K’s Rajouri

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh confirmed that the encounter has begun in the Kandi forest belt.

City News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
terror

Image: PTI


An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday morning, officials said.

According to sources, the exchange of fire was going on at Doke in the Banyari Hills of Rajouri district.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh confirmed that the encounter has begun in the Kandi forest belt.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT