Engineer Teaching In Uttar Pradesh School Arrested For Stalking Woman

A 27-year-old engineer working as a teacher at a school in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi district was arrested for allegedly stalking a woman here and demanding sexual favours from her, police said on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Sujit Kumar, a resident of Varanasi. He holds a B.Tech degree and teaches mathematics at a prestigious convent school in the same district, they said.

The matter came to light after the woman lodged a complaint against the man.

The woman, who works in a hospital in New Delhi, has alleged that some unknown person had once posted a vulgar comment on her picture on Instagram. She had then ignored the instance and blocked the account, a senior police officer said.

However, a few days later, she received inappropriate texts from another unknown account, wherein the person claimed that he possessed some evidences related to an extremely personal secret of hers and demanded sexual favours from her, the officer said.

He threatened to involve her parents in the matter if she did not listen to him. After a few days, the woman received a letter full of vulgar comments at her doorstep, police said.

During investigation, it was found that the alleged Instagram IDs were created and used in Varanasi. It was also found that the accused had been preparing for competitive exams and had been residing at Burari where he had only met the complainant once at a social gathering. He was nabbed on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

The accused disclosed that in 2019, he was preparing for competitive exams in Delhi and that is when he met the woman through one of his friends, the DCP said.

One day, he found a medical report of the victim at his friend's residence, police said, adding that he tried to woo the girl, but failed and hence threatened her to seek sexual favours.