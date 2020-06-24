COVID-19 Crisis: English Teacher Forced To Sell Vegetables In Delhi To Make Ends Meet

An English teacher was forced to sell vegetables on the roads of Delhi after losing his job due to Coronavirus-induced lockdown. Wazir Singh, who was working as a guest lecturer at Sarvodaya Bal, Sultanpuri that teachers were has been relieved and not been paid since May 8.

An order issued by the Delhi government’s education department stated that all guest teachers will be paid up to May 8 and in summer vacation only if they are called for duties. However, no guest teacher called back to duty as schools remained shut.

“I was working as a guest English teacher. We have not been paid since May 8. This is humiliating," Wazir Singh said.

READ | Delhi Civic School Students To Get Masks Made From Turbans In Well-intentioned Initiative

READ | UNICEF Report Claims Lockdown In India Impacted Education Of Over 247mn School Children

The 34-year-old guest teacher said he was paid on a daily basis. When he received a message saying he was relieved from duty till further orders, he had no savings. To feed his family of five living in Haryana, Singh hired a cart for Rs 2,000 per month and started selling vegetables. This way, he manages to earn Rs 400 to Rs 500 per day.

Many guest lecturers working on a contractual basis in Delhi government schools have been forced to find alternative livelihoods to make their ends meet after losing their jobs for three months as schools remain closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Schools have been shut since March 19 in Delhi and classes were shifted online.

READ | UP: Marksheets Of Man Working At Govt School Found To Be Fake, Arrested

READ | 20,000 Beds For COVID-19 Patients In Delhi By Next Week: Amit Shah

(With ANI inputs)