Entrepreneurs Of Kolkata make Stand Against COVID; Op 'Breathe Again' To Provide ICU Beds

Amid the unprecedented second wave of coronavirus and with the country facing a major shortage of medical oxygen and ICU beds among other crucial resources, several entrepreneurs in the city of Kolkata have come together and formed a group - Entrepreneurs of Kolkata - after which they started an initiative called 'Breathe Again' to provide ICU beds to patients across the city. So far, they have provided nearly 200 ICU beds along with ventilators for COVID patients.

In an official press release, the forum said, "Hospitals in Kolkata have been facing an acute shortage of oxygen/ICU beds and ventilators ever since the second wave of coronavirus infections hit with rampaging ferocity. The city is currently living through its worst nightmare in the form of a health catastrophe triggered by the second wave of coronavirus infections. The numbers of daily cases and deaths have exploded in the past one month, and each day now sets a new record. This panicked hunt for hospital beds is a recurring theme across India as it battles its second wave of COVID-19 Infections. Concerned over the rising burden of the pandemic, EOK (Entrepreneurs of Kolkata) in Partnership with Hospitals are now revamping their health infrastructure in order to tackle the rising number of patients."

'Major Shortage Of ICU Beds'

Throwing more light to the success of this initiative, WOW! Momo Owner and CEO Sagar Daryani spoke to Republic Media Network and said, "Since April 20, we started getting many phone calls for ICU beds in the city as Kolkata is facing a massive shortage of beds. On April 29, all the entrepreneurs of the city came together and formed a group called EOK (Entrepreneurs of Kolkata) with the goal to enhance the number of ICU beds in the city. We started a fundraising donation drive on May 1 and in a few days we collected at least Rs 4 crore. Then we tied up with several hospitals and confirmed 118 ICU beds. 23 beds have gone live today, and the next set of beds will go live in the coming days. We have also tied up with the government and charitable hospitals that never had funds to provide enough beds."

While speaking on the shortage of ventilators, he added, "There's also a huge shortage of BiPAP machines in the city. We got around 50 BiPAP machines imported from Singapore to Kolkata." The forum has collaborated with Charnock Hospital and Techno India-DAMA Hospital. They are also being supported by The Rotary Club of Calcutta Visionaries and the Kolkata Gives Foundation.

West Bengal on Friday registered its highest single-day spike of 19,216 COVID-19 cases, which pushed the tally to 9,54,282, the health department said. Kolkata has ranked number six with 9,494 cases among COVID hotspots in India.