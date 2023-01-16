Escort Vehicle In MoS Ashwini Choubey's Convoy Overturns In Bihar, Several Cops Injured

An escort vehicle in the cavalcade of Union Minister of State (Mos) and BJP leader Ashwini Choubey met with an accident on Sunday in Bihar, injuring several police personnel who were in it. The incident took place when Choubey was coming to Patna from Buxar.

According to Union Minister Ashwini Choubey, a car from Koransarai police station which was part of his convoy met with an accident in the canal of the road bridge of Dumrao's Mathila-Narayanpur road. The Minister further said that injured police personnel were shifted to the hospital.

"During the way from Buxar to Patna, the car of Koransarai police station, in the carcade met with an accident in the canal of the road bridge of Dumrao’s Mathila-Narayanpur road. Everyone is well by the grace of Lord Shriram. Going to Dumrao Sadar Hospital with the injured policemen and driver," Choubey tweeted. He also shared a video wherein he can be seen inspecting the police's escort vehicle that was overturned in the accident.

बक्सर से पटना जाने के क्रम में डुमराव के मठीला-नारायणपुर पथ के सड़की पुल के नहर में कारकेड में चल रही क़ोरानसराय थाने की गाड़ी दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गई है। प्रभु श्रीराम की कृपा से सभी कुशल हैं। घायल पुलिसकर्मियों एवं चालक को लेकर डुमराव सदर अस्पताल जा रहा हूं। pic.twitter.com/ybTVi6jn5v — Ashwini Kr. Choubey (@AshwiniKChoubey) January 15, 2023

The Minister also shared a video of him at the Dumrao Sadar hospital saying, "I have brought the injured police personnel to Dumrao Sadar hospital. They are being given first aid. Two policemen have received more injuries. After first aid, I am leaving for AIIMS Patna with them. All the policemen and drivers are out of danger. May Lord Shriram make everyone well soon."

बीजेपी के कार्यकर्ता अजय तिवारी, मेरे अंगरक्षक नागेंद्र कुमार चौबे, मोहित कुमार, धनेश्वर कुमार, कुंजबिहारी ओझा, एएसआई जयराम कुमार, मुकेश कुमार, सुजॉय कुमार, प्रेमकुमार सिंह ने फुर्ती दिखाते हुए नहर में पलटी गाड़ी से पुलिसकर्मियों को निकालने में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका का निर्वहन किया pic.twitter.com/YAGHmLpjFm — Ashwini Kr. Choubey (@AshwiniKChoubey) January 15, 2023

MoS Choubey also lauded the people who acted quickly in evacuating cops after the vehicle overturned in the canal. "BJP workers Ajay Tiwari, my bodyguards Nagendra Kumar Choubey, Mohit Kumar, Dhaneshwar Kumar, Kunjbihari Ojha, ASI Jairam Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, Sujoy Kumar, Premkumar Singh, showing agility, played an important role in evacuating the police personnel from the overturned car in the canal," the BJP leader said.