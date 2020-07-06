Ex-ally Ashutosh 'amazed' At Arvind Kejriwal's Neat Haircut as Delhi CM Speaks On Covid

While the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was holding a press conference on COVID-19, former AAP leader Ashutosh has taken to Twitter to reveal that the Delhi chief minister's neat haircut caught his eye.

"It is amazing how neatly Arvind Ji's hair has been cut," Ashutosh wrote in Hindi.

The former journalist turned politician Ashutosh had quit the Aam Admi Party in 2018 citing personal reasons. He was among the members of the party's highest decision-making body, the political affairs committee and was also among the front runners for Rajya Sabha seats from Delhi in the year 2018, ahead of his resignation from the party.

Ashutosh's remark comes amid the Delhi Chief Minister holding a press conference on the situation of COVID-19 in the national capital and urging the recovered patients to come forward for Plasma donations.

Delhi is on the verge of crossing one lakh cases as the national capital currently has 99,444 infections, of which 25,038 are active whereas 71,339 have recovered and 3067 have died due to the virus. However, in what may come as a piece of good news, the recovery rate of Delhi at present is massive 70.22 percent.

