Republic TV on Friday accessed a sensational letter by a former trustee of The Juma Masjid Of Bombay Trust which manages the graveyard where terrorist Yakub Memon is buried. In the letter sent to the Mumbai Police on January 6, 2020, the then trustee claimed to have received a threat call from Tiger Memon's close aide and relative Rauf Memon. An accused in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts case, Yakub's brother Tiger Memon is believed to be hiding in Pakistan. Rauf Memon allegedly asked the complainant to build a permanent grave for Yakub Memon failing which he will be killed.

However, no action was taken on this letter, sources revealed. This assumes significance amid pictures showing that LED lights and marble tiles have been installed on the 1993 Mumbai blast convict's grave in the Marine Lines area of south Mumbai. According to sources, electricity is being supplied to the lights placed on the grave through the electricity connection in the cemetery. Yakub Memon was hanged at the Nagpur Central Jail on July 30, 2015, for his involvement in the multiple blasts which rocked Mumbai on March 12, 1993, killing 257 people and injuring more than 1400.

BJP hits out at Uddhav Thackeray

Reacting to the ex-trustee's letter, BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar told Republic TV that the erstwhile MVA government is hand in glove with the persons responsible for the facelift of Yakub Memon's grave. He also called for an investigation into the reasons why the threat wasn't taken seriously. The Maharashtra government has already ordered a probe and promised strict actions against the guilty.

The BJP MLA said, "Your exposé completely exposes the Uddhav Thackeray government. The former trustee lodged a complaint with the police. So, it is a clear-cut case of hand in glove with Uddhav Thackeray and all these anti-national elements. That's why, the government ignored the threat letter in the name of Tiger Memon to the former trustee. That's why the beautification took place. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a thorough inquiry into the matter. In this inquiry, cognizance should be taken of this threat letter and why that time's government, CM, and Home Minister did not act- that should also be investigated."

Echoing these thoughts while speaking to Republic TV, Independent MLA Ravi Rana opined, "The Uddhav Thackeray government has given space for Yakub Memon's grave. Over 300 innocent people died in the bomb blasts. Yakub Memon was hanged. His grave is beautified. I feel that those people who beautified this grave should also be hanged and their graves should be made beside it."