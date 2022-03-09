Ex-SI, 3 constables sentenced to jail for implicating businessman in false case in Gurugram

Gurugram, Mar 9 (PTI) A court here sentenced four retired and serving police personnel to varying jail terms on Wednesday for illegally confining a cyber cafe owner in custody after falsely implicating him in a case in 2009.

Additional district and sessions judge Ashwani Kumar Mehta sentenced Ram Dyal, who was then a sub-inspector in the crime branch, to five years in jail and imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on him.

Constables Rajesh, Sunil and Vinod were given three-year imprisonment and slapped with fine of Rs 40,000 each.

The court had held the four personnel, then posted in the crime branch, guilty on February 23.

According to senior counsel Amit Jain, the four had raided a cyber cafe in Rajiv Nagar here on September 3, 2009. They accused its owner Hansraj Rathi of voter ID fraud.

Rathi and his two employees were picked up and the police personnel demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to let them off. After they failed to pay the bribe money, they were implicated in a false case and jailed.

The cyber cafe owner, on being released on bail, complained to the authorities against the police personnel.

An inquiry found the four police personnel guilty and they were then booked and suspended. PTI COR SMN SMN

