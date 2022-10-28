Last Updated:

Excise Inspector Hangs Self In UP's Muzaffarnagar

A 45-year-old excise inspector allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his room in a sugar mill at Khaikhedi in Purkazi police station limits, police here said on Friday.

The body of the deceased, identified as Ashok Kumar, has been sent for post mortem, Purkazi police station SHO Gyaneshwar Bodh said.

Kumar, who hailed from Agra, had been posted at a sugar mill in Khaikheri since July, Bodh said, adding that the cause behind his suicide was not yet ascertained. 

