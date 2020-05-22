Exclusive: Inside Control Room For Migrants Heading Back To Bihar

To manage the exodus of migrants returning back to their native towns, a control room has been established for migrants from Bihar stranded in various parts of the country. Officials are available on the phone round the clock for those wishing to return home. Republic TV visited the Control Room situated at Bihar Bhawan in Delhi.

Bringing migrants home has been a daunting task for state governments. Pictures and videos of people stuck at various places while trying to go back to home have attracted global attention. The mishaps haven't helped them either. Bihar has one of the largest migrant labour populations in the country which is dealing with an enormous challenge to bring people back home safely. Following the announcement of lock-down in March by the Prime Minister, the state government had set up a Control Room for providing people with every kind of help.

READ | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Announces Pulse Polio-like Door-to-door Covid Screening For Migrants

Herculean task

On the ground floor of Bihar Bhawan in Delhi, nearly a dozen officials/workers are busy attending phone calls. Three phone numbers have been circulated in public to get in touch with the government officials if Bihar residents are stuck and need help. The phones could be heard ringing continuously and the officials are attending incessant calls without break. A team of 60 people has been formed to work in three shifts every day. It means the numbers have to be reachable all the time and so have to be the attendants.

READ | 3 Migrant Workers From Bihar's Gopalganj Killed, 1 Seriously Hurt In Road Accident In UP's Mirzapur

Assistance and care

People from different parts of the country could be heard talking to these officials facing various difficulties. Extending help comes later but the first task for them is to console those callers. The government has so far, distributed Rs.1000 to more than 20 lakh migrants through app. The details were collected on the basis of their phone numbers and they were suggested to download an app through which the amount would be transferred into their accounts.

READ | 15-year-old Girl Cycles From Gurugram To Bihar To Bring Injured Father Home

The Resident Commissioner who works from the same building is constantly in touch with the team of disaster management. He talks to the district magistrates on a daily basis to ensure that people who reached home do not face any difficulty and the standard operating procedure is followed. The Control Room encourages people to contact them for any kind of help for its people.

However, the challenge is not yet over. There are still a large number of people stuck in different parts of the country. Bihar has recorded more than 1800 Covid-19 positive cases. Nearly a dozen people have lost their lives due to the deadly virus.

READ | Punjab Seeks Bihar's Consent For Sending 59 More Trains Of Migrant Workers