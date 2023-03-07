Pictures of a group of Pakistani terrorists, who are active in south Kashmir, have been accessed exclusively by Republic. The terrorists are involved in subversive activities and are also the masterminds behind the targeted killings taking place in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir police have been running an operation in order to neutralise the terrorists and to put an end to their nefarious activities in the union territory. One of the terrorists in the photos has been identified as Sulemani, a resident of Karachi in Pakistan.

A recent statement from the Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh, an Indian Police Service officer of 1987 batch, revealed that Pakistan has been making attempts to lure the gullible youth of Jammu and Kashmir, and radicalise them, using drugs to fund terror-related activities.

Targeted Killing

In the recents months, a dangerous trend has emerged in the terror graph in Kashmir. Compared to the planned attacks on security forces, Army units or their facilities, which had been the trend in the past, there have been more targeted attacks on civilians and off-duty police officers in the union territory recently.

Pakistani-backed terror groups have targeted Kashmiri Pandits and migrant workers in the union territory in the last few months. The latest such killing took place on February 26, 2023, in Achan village of Pulwama district when terrorists shot and killed 40-year-old Sanjay Sharma.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai had in the Rajya Sabha stated that terrorists had killed 14 people belonging to minority communities, including three Kashmiri Pandits, in Jammu and Kashmir in 2022.